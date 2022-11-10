In an effort to address a decline in enrollment, Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to close 16 schools as part of the "Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools" recommendation presented by staff.

The resolution, which passed in a 5-0 vote, notes that the population of school aged children currently served is 69,000 — about 72% of its capacity of 96,000 students. Of the excess capacity, 40% is elementary schools, the document states.

As of this May, staff reported, 49 of the district's elementary schools have enrollment of 250 or fewer and a building utilization of 60% or less. That has brought about "significant inequities in per-pupil funding provided to district elementary schools."

On April 7, the school board voted unanimously to direct the superintendent to prepare a multi-phase consolidation plan to address the issue.

Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools was drawn up in response. In August, the superintendent presented a plan that included the closure of 16 schools in 12 areas. All the schools will close effective July 1, 2023.

At the meeting, many community members involved in the schools emotionally voiced opposition to the move.

“After spending two months looking at this proposal, wrapping my head around the numbers, trying to understand what’s proposed, working with my community, I am angry," Molly Crampton, a parent with students at Vivian Elementary, said at the meeting.

Community members cited several concerns, including the use of the buildings after the closures, the hastiness of the decision, and the disproportionate impact the action would have on low-income families and families and students of color.

The board called the decision hard, but necessary.

"I am heartbroken...that we are losing those small schools in the small neighborhoods," Board Director Mary Parker said.

Each board member gave several reasons for their 'yes' votes. Several members talked about the lack of opportunities at smaller schools that students would have access to at larger schools. They emphasized the importance of cutting down on their budget immediately.

"Our district is experiencing a four-alarm fire and we need to put out the fire now before we investigate how it started, who started it and how to prevent it in the future." Parker said. "I believe the best time to address declining enrollment was years ago, but the next best time is tonight."

The following schools will be shuttered with students combined with the attendance in other schools:

Emory Elementary School

Peck Elementary School

Thomson Elementary School

Campbell Elementary School

Peiffer Elementary School

Colorow Elementary School

Green Mountain Elementary School

Molholm Elementary School

Glennon Heights Elementary School

Parr Elementary School

Sheridan Green Elementary School

Witt Elementary School

New Classical Academy at Vivian

Wilmore Davis Elementary School

Kullerstrand Elementary School

Bergen Meadow K-2

Attendance from two formerly closed schools, and Fitzmorris Elementary and Allendale Elementary, will be combined with existing schools as well.