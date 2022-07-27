Support staff at Jefferson County Public Schools will soon be hired at a higher wage under a contract ratified Tuesday by the school board.
Paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers, secretaries, food services workers and other support staff will be hired at $18 per hour, a 44% increase from the existing wage.
The increase will take effect in September 2023, according to the JeffCo Education Support Professionals Association.
The contract also includes increased job security and reduced turnover, more sick leave rights, healthier foods for students and increased parent engagement about student nutrition.
"This is a historic moment for JeffCo Public Schools support staff," Lara Center, library paraprofessional and association president, said in a news release. "This is the second year that we've fought for and achieved well-deserved and substantial pay increases for our members."
In October, Coloradans for Common Good, of which the association is a member, held a school board candidate forum and asked all six candidates to commit to increasing wages by $3 per hour over the next two years. The push for higher wages is an attempt to retain workers who could make more money outside of the district.
"We'd like to acknowledge the members of the Board of Education for keeping their promise to work with us," Center said.
The association represents 3,800 school support professionals in Jefferson County Public Schools.