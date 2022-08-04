Jeffco Public Schools and its teachers union have come to a tentative agreement that would raise starting salaries to $50,000 a year.
The district and the Jefferson County Education Association made the tentative agreement late Wednesday night after months of bargaining and just 13 days before school is slated to begin.
The agreement still requires ratifications by the school board and union members, according to a news release from the union.
"We come to the bargaining table every year to negotiate for our students, parents, community and educators — because when we protect our workload, everyone benefits," Brooke Williams, an art teacher and union president, said in a news release. "Our new salary schedule is a crucial step in the right direction and finally reflects that educators are highly trained professionals, and every hard earned training and credit hour benefits our students."
The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under the agreement, the starting salary for teachers would increase from $43,274 to $50,000 — a 15% increase. The new pay scale would also allow experienced teachers to make more than $100,00 per year, officials said.
Michelle Moehlis, a Spanish teacher in the district and negotiations chair, said the higher pay would encourage educators to stay in the district.
"The new salary schedule rewards educators who are loyal to Jeffco, and have stayed throughout district turmoil and pay freezes," Moehils said.
A final ratification vote is expected to happen in the coming weeks, officials said.