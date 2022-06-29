Johnnie Nguyen still holds a narrow lead over Wanda James in the District 1 race for a seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Nguyen leads James by 131 votes, or less than half of a percentage point, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday The Secretary of State's Office would hold a recount if a candidate's victory margin was lower or equal to .5%.
The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican Amy Naes in November's general election. Naes was unopposed in the Republican primary.
District 1 represents all of Denver County and part of Arapahoe and Jefferson counties. The seat is now held by John "Jack" Kroll, who announced last year that he would not seek reelection in order to spend more time with his family.
Nguyen told The Denver Gazette that he would focus on students' mental and physical health, health care, gun safety and protecting public workers if elected.
"CU needs to do more to support their students with mental health resources or alleviate some of the variables contributing to the extra weight on their mental health," Nguyen said.
As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nguyen received more votes in Denver County, but James narrowly outpaced him in Arapahoe County.