Jake Smith — a soft-spoken and shy sixth grader at Lake Middle School —was an improbable leader.

But a podcast class at Lake, his friends said Thursday, helped bring him “out of his shell” and to the forefront in a clash against the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education.

Smith and Esme Prado-Cruz, both 11, are the student leaders in an effort to fight consolidation that would place another school on Lake’s campus. For about the last decade, Lake has shared its campus with STRIVE Prep-Lake, which is closing at the end of this school year.

“They can’t just push us around,” Smith said. “We’re going to fight for the school.”

About 50 of his classmates joined him and Prado-Cruz after school on Thursday to protest what they fear will be a consolidation plan that will stunt the school’s growth.

Students described cramped conditions on campus with a number of classes — including a barber class — being conducted in the library. And with roughly 700 students and only one gymnasium, gym class is a luxury about a quarter of the students can enjoy.

“We could get better programs, if we had the full space,” Prado-Cruz said.

Smith said they hoped to add aeronautics and woodshop classes, but the cramped conditions in sharing a campus might make it an impossibility.

The state’s largest school district is facing declining enrollment and a roughly $9 million budget shortfall. Board members, who rejected a plan in the fall to shutter 10 schools, are deliberating the path forward.

Last week, DPS administration identified 15 elementary and middle school campuses most affected by student declines in a report highlighting the need to shrink costs and maximize resources.

Located on the east end of Sloan’s Lake, the school opened its doors in 1926. With a capacity for about 1,000 students, Lake is operating about 70% capacity, according to district numbers obtained in a public information request.

Lake Middle School serves a vulnerable student base with great needs.

Nine in 10 students at Lake are a racial minority, the majority being Black or Hispanic. Roughly 88% of the students receive free or reduced meals. About a third are English language learners.

The school’s boundaries also mean that Lake also serves poor and transient populations with students from a nearby homeless shelter and in public housing.

“If we address the needs of our students that are in Title I schools, it will address the needs of every student,” said Lacy McDonald, a Lake Middle School volunteer and husband of the principal, who attended the protest.

Title I is a federal program that supports low-income students in high poverty schools, determined by the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Despite these challenges, students on Thursday described finding a home at Lake Middle School where teachers and administrators are responsive to their needs.

“We’re not just a school, we’re a community,” Prado-Cruz said.