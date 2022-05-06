Lisa Roy is expected to become the executive director of the newly created Department of Early Childhood.
Roy is the sole finalist for the position, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday.
The department launched March 1 and oversees many early childhood programs that previously were overseen by the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.
Department of Early Childhood will also oversee the implementation of the state's universal preschool program that will begin next summer.
"Colorado's nation-leading work supporting early childhood education, from free full day kindergarten to universal preschool, ensures every Colorado kid has the high-quality education they deserve, saves families thousands of dollars per year, and supports the educator workforce for the future," Polis in a news release. "We are thrilled to have a sole finalist in our search for an executive director for the new Department of Early Childhood who shares our passion for education and our commitment to ensure every Colorado kid can thrive."
Roy has been serving as the director of program development at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska since 2019. She led early childhood education programming in Denver Public Schools from 2016 to 2019.
She also served as the policy impact group consultant at Grantmakers for Education and was the executive director of the Timothy and Bernadette Marquez Foundation.
Roy earned a doctorate in leadership for educational equity from the University of Colorado Denver.