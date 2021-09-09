Temperatures across Denver reached record levels on Thursday and not much is expected to change on Friday as temperatures close in on triple-digits.

As a result of the heat, multiple schools in the Denver Public Schools District will either be closed or release early on Friday, according to the district.

Closed Friday:

Hamilton Middle School

McMeen Elementary School

Traylor Academy

Polaris Elementary School

Half Day:

Asbury Elementary School

Brown International Academy

Cory Elementary School

Denison Montessori

Doull Elementary School

Knapp Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

Manual High School

Merrill Middle School

Stedman Elementary School

Steele Elementary School

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

Thomas Jefferson High School

Despite the potential of back-to-back days with record high's, temperatures are expected to cool down into the mid 80's on Sunday.

Additional updates can be found at the district's website, here.