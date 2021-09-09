Temperatures across Denver reached record levels on Thursday and not much is expected to change on Friday as temperatures close in on triple-digits.
As a result of the heat, multiple schools in the Denver Public Schools District will either be closed or release early on Friday, according to the district.
Closed Friday:
Hamilton Middle School
McMeen Elementary School
Traylor Academy
Polaris Elementary School
Half Day:
Asbury Elementary School
Brown International Academy
Cory Elementary School
Denison Montessori
Doull Elementary School
Hamilton Middle School
Knapp Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School
Manual High School
Merrill Middle School
Stedman Elementary School
Steele Elementary School
Stephen Knight Center for Early Education
Thomas Jefferson High School
Despite the potential of back-to-back days with record high's, temperatures are expected to cool down into the mid 80's on Sunday.
Additional updates can be found at the district's website, here.