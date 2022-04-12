Douglas County School District’s new Superintendent Erin Kane told the school board she isn’t coming in with big changes or initiatives, rather she wants the district’s educators to continue their good work for students.
At her first board meeting as superintendent, Kane emphasized five overarching priorities: outreach and listening, bridging the community divide, establishing climate and culture, preparing for a potential bond/mill levy override initiative and developing future priorities.
“I made it really clear to the district leadership team — and I want to be super clear — that what I am not doing is coming in with big changes or big initiatives,” Kane said.
“The system has been focusing on all of the right work for our kids to include literacy, professional learning communities, social-emotional development," she said. "All of those things are still important and I have for sure urged everyone to continue doing the great work that they are doing for kids as I am able to transition in and understand where we are.”
The board praised Kane’s ambition to accomplish her goals in a relatively short time.
Kane said her top priority is outreach and listening to the needs of the district community. She said she’ll work to reconnect as many relationships as she can within the district, working off her experience as interim superintendent from 2016 to 2018.
To bridge the community divide, Kane said she’ll seek to understand multiple perspectives, identify key issues for stakeholders and build trust.
Long-standing board member Susan Meek emphasized the importance of building community trust. Kane said she hopes to do this primarily through her actions, but also by being genuine, honest and transparent.
Kane, who has met one-on-one with each board member, said part of establishing culture and climate will be developing a strong working relationship with the board. A key part of this will be planning a board retreat to outline priorities.
She said it’s important to focus on the fact that she and everyone on the board is unified in wanting what’s best for students.
“We have to focus on our common ground, and our common ground is and continues to be the betterment of our kids, our district, retaining our wonderful teachers and staff, making sure that we have our kids going to high quality facilities and that we are handling growth in our community,” Kane said.
“Those are things that we all have in common, and I think it is gonna take all of us working together.”
Kane also said she knows she can’t postpone planning for a potential bond/mill levy override initiative. She said she wants to make sure staff has laid out the groundwork for this should the board move forward with this.
The key piece of developing future priorities for Kane is filling open cabinet and director positions while looking at the district’s structure.
The Board of Education approved Kane as the new superintendent in a 5-1 vote at its last meeting at the end of March, with one board member boycotting the meeting. The school board faces at least one lawsuit over how its leaders ousted Kane's predecessor, Corey Wise, who has also indicated he will sue his former employer.