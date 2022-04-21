The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority on Thursday announced the creation of a scholarship fund that will provide thousands of dollars to hundreds of Colorado students over the next decade.
The $1.2 million Building the Future Scholarship Fund is a multiphase, multiyear fund that will provide 260 scholarships to students over a 10-year period, according to the authority.
The goal of the fund is to strengthen the state's future workforce, advance equity in education access and promote leadership in the affordable housing and economic development sectors, according to a news release.
"Investing in students to help pave the way for them to achieve personal, professional, and financial goals is essential to Colorado's future," Chris White, the authority's executive director and CEO, said in a news release. "A college education can break down barriers and open doors that lead to stability and prosperity — and everyone deserves these opportunities."
The initial phase of scholarship funding has begun as five institutions have received $100,000 for scholarships that will be disbursed between 2022 and 2032. Those institutions are:
- Colorado Mesa University
- Colorado State University Pueblo
- Fort Lewis College
- Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges
- University of Colorado Denver College of Architecture and Planning
Those interested in applying for the scholarships can contact each institution directly.
For more information about the fund, click here.