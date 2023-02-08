A growing brain requires food for fuel just like muscles do.

Studies have long shown that school-age children who eat breakfast have better focus, retain information longer and score higher on tests.

Here’s a public-service reminder: Denver Public Schools (DPS) serves breakfast free to all students.

The district hasn’t charged for breakfast in more than 10 years, Rae Childress, a DPS spokesperson, said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

February’s menu boasts breakfast burritos, tamales, yogurt, bagels, cereal and other goodness.

Still, only about a third of students — 62% of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch — actually take advantage of the free breakfast, according to district data.

So, what’s for breakfast?

Click here to see the menu.