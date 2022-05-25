The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative board on Wednesday approved 66 scholarships worth more than $4.9 million.
The scholarships will go to 2,900 Colorado students and are part of the board's matching student scholarship program that assists under-resourced students by matching community scholarship dollars.
"These awards represent 54 counties and 12 institutions of higher education around the state, reaching students that need these scholarships the most," board Chairman Tim Fry said.
The scholarships are multiyear awards and range between $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the program and a student's financial needs, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
The scholarship initiative awarded $7.4 million through the fall application period earlier this year and for the 2021-22 fiscal year. When combined with matching funds, the scholarship program will receive $14.8 million, according to the education department.
Recipients include:
- Adams County Education Consortium, $543,772
- Arapahoe Community College, $739,420
- I Have A Dream Foundation in Boulder County, $239,452
- Arapahoe Community College Foundation, $128,017
- Pikes Peak Community College Foundation in El Paso County, $640,646
- Adams State University Foundation, $14,916
- Colorado State University Foundation, $118,879
- Metropolitan State University Denver Foundation, $199,848
- University of Colorado Foundation, $95,853
- University of Colorado Foundation, $108,840
- University of Northern Colorado Foundation, $72,794
The scholarship initiative was created in 2014 and offers tuition assistance and student support to ensure every Colorado student has affordable access to postsecondary opportunities, according to the education department.