Within hours of discovering McAuliffe International School Principal Kurt Dennis had been terminated, parents created an online petition demanding Denver Public Schools reinstate him and held a press conference at the school Friday.

As of noon Friday, the petition had 1,819 signatures.

Paul Ballenger didn’t want to tell his 14-year-old daughter, but in this day and age, she was likely to find out anyway.

She cried at the dinner table upon learning the principal of her former school had been fired.

“Parents are just so fed up,” Ballenger said.

Ballenger is running for the at-large seat held by Denver Public School Board of Education Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, who is not running for re-election.

Dennis’ attorney, David Lane, told The Denver Gazette Friday he expected to file a federal complaint in the coming weeks.

Dennis was notified of his termination by mail two days ago, Lane said.

The firing, Lane said, stemmed from an interview Dennis gave the Gazette’s news partner 9News in March after two administrators at East High School were shot by a student who later committed suicide.

In that 9News interview, Dennis said that he had received pressure from the district to accommodate potentially dangerous students, citing an elementary school student Denver Police believed was involved in an attempted murder earlier this year.

Dennis — according to 9News reporting — requested that the student attend online classes, which DPS denied.

“In retaliation for his free speech, they fired him,” Lane said.

Check back later on this developing story.