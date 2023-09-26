Philip DiStefano on Tuesday announced his retirement as chancellor of CU Boulder.

“It has been such a rewarding and humbling experience to serve as chancellor of Colorado’s flagship university for the past 15 years,” DiStefano said in a speech announcing his retirement. “I am so proud of our faculty, staff and students and all that you have accomplished, and I also will treasure the many alumni, donors, parents and friends of the university I was lucky enough to meet."

DiStefano spent 15 years as CU chancellor and 50 years on campus, according to a news release announcing his retirement. DiStefano plans to remain in the role of chancellor until his replacement is found. A national search was planned to find CU Boulder's new chancellor.

The CU chancellor also thanked his family for supporting him even though it meant missing birthdays, anniversaries and holidays because of his commitments to the university.

DiStefano received a standing ovation after announcing the news at CU's State of the Campus speech.

DiStefano said although he's stepping down as chancellor, he plans to return to the faculty of the School of Education where he first began his CU Boulder career in 1974.

The university said in 2024 DiStefano will serve in a role in which he engages with major donors and highly-engaged alumni, while also supporting the transition of the new campus chancellor.