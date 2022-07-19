The head of Adams County School District 14's board of education has resigned, the district announced Tuesday, two months after a state governing body issued an order that could dissolve the district.
Ramona Lewis's resignation is effective immediately, the district said in a statement, ending her tenure on the board 16 months before her term was set to expire. She was first elected in 2019, a year after the state ordered the district to cede control to an outside manager because of consistently low assessment performance. The district's board fired that manager - MGT Consulting - earlier this year. The board alleged that the consultant spent $500,000 of district money on contractors.
The situation has since worsened. In May, the State Board of Education revoked Adams 14's accreditation for the second time and ordered it to begin a reorganization process that could result in the district being absorbed by its neighbors or in its complete dissolution. The state board also ordered that Adams 14 be placed back under outside management.
No school district has been ordered to reorganize before, nor has the state board revoked the accreditation for any other district but Adams 14. The district previously had its accreditation pulled in October after it failed to submit an improvement plan. The state board then gave the district an extension, which Adams 14 then met.
The district has since filed a lawsuit against the state board, alleging it abused its power when it ordered the district to reorganize.
In its statement announcing Lewis's departure, the district said its leaders had "regretfully accepted" her resignation and praised her "tireless efforts and dedication" to students and the community. A replacement will be selected by the remaining school board members.