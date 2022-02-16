Minutes before a tense Douglas County school board meeting was to begin Wednesday night, a public records request was withdrawn that would have exposed the names of teachers who called in sick on Feb. 3 to attend a rally to support then-Superintendent Corey Wise.
The school board fired Wise the day after the "sickout." Tensions in the Douglas County School District were high Wednesday as both sides in the dispute over Wise waited to see if the records request would be granted.
For the first time since Jan. 25, the school board on Wednesday night allowed the public to weigh in on the issues the district faces. Because of Wednesday's snowstorm, the meeting was online-only.
Adding to the high stakes political and educational drama, some of the Douglas County educators who participated in the sickout found vitriolic flyers on their windshields Wednesday morning.
“Most teachers are good and we appreciate them. You are bad! Get out and Leave!” the flyers said. A teacher who wished to go unnamed sent a photo of a flyer to The Denver Gazette. “All teachers unions are bad! Teachers unions are not for the kids and not for the parents! The whole nation sees that!” it said.
According to the teacher, handouts were left on the windshields of vehicles parked in the teachers’ lot at Parker’s Legend High School.
David Ray, one of seven members on the Douglas County school board, told The Denver Gazette in a text message: “This is absolutely a pathetic and cowardly attempt to intimidate our teachers who are already burdened with incredible turmoil in our district.”
An email sent by the district to teachers who participated in the sickout alerted them that it was going to respond to a Colorado Open Records Act request to release the names of the teachers who called in sick on Feb. 3. The email was a notification that the names would be released by the close of business on Wednesday. But the request was later withdrawn, Ray said.
On Feb. 3, the district canceled class when a teacher sickout resulted in close to 1,500 unfilled teacher absences. In an email to parents, the district said “the number of absences has impacted our ability to provide a safe and supervised learning environment for students.”
The next night, Wise, a 26-year veteran of the Douglas County School District, was terminated during an emotional three-hour meeting, which was in-person and also livestreamed on the district’s website.
The vote was 4-3. Board President Mike Peterson said he could no longer work with Wise.
“Based on my observations, I think trust is essential for any employee relationships,” Peterson said. “I have concerns about the superintendent being able to make decisions for our children and the best interest of the students and staff.”
He also said he wanted to work with Wise but Wise didn't align with the vision of the board's new majority.
That day, a Highlands Ranch resident filed a lawsuit alleging the board's majority broke Colorado’s open meetings law during discussions that led up to the termination of the superintendent.
An email sent Tuesday night to members of the Douglas County Federation from President Kevin DiPasquale responded to the possibility that the CORA would be released. It stressed the collective voices and actions of members are a constitutional right.
"We know any attempt to further intimidate staff erodes the false claims of wanting to build trust and respect with staff and the community by the new board majority," DiPasquale said.
At least 16 teachers have resigned from the Douglas County School District since Wise was fired Feb. 4, according to district spokeswoman Paula Hans. The district is Douglas County’s biggest employer, with around 3,500 teachers for grades K-12.
Attempts to get additional comment from Peterson and Hans were unsuccessful.
This story will be updated when information becomes available.