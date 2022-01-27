Regis University announced on Thursday that classes at several of its campuses will revert from online to in-person beginning Monday.
Classes at the university's northwest Denver, Denver Tech Center and Thornton campuses will be in-person.
University officials made the decision to resume in-person learning because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have steadily declined in recent weeks in the metro area, according to a news release.
Interim President Cody Teets also credited the high percentage of vaccinated students and faculty members for making the switch possible.
"We are grateful for how our community pulled together to keep themselves and their neighbors safe, and went the extra mile to ensure we continued to provide the high quality, individually focused education Regis is known for," Teets said in a statement. "We are better together. We are all eager for a return to normal."
The university announced earlier this month that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the metro, caused by the omicron variant, second semester classes would begin online.
Despite returning in-person, university officials are asking instructors to be "compassionate and flexible with absences due to illnesses or quarantines."
An indoor mask requirement will be enforced through Feb. 3, officials said.
The school's positivity rate is 5% and is expected to decline.