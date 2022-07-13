A violence intervention program that allows students to anonymously report potential threats saw a significant drop in calls to its tip line in June, according to a report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
Safe2Tell received 450 reports in June, a 76% drop from May. Reports also fell in May compared to April. Historically, the tip line receives fewer calls when students are on summer break, officials said.
The highest number of reports in June were for suicide threats. Welfare checks and child abuse were second and third, respectively. Safe2Tell received just over 19,000 reports during the 2021-22 academic year, according to the report.
Despite the drop in reports in June, Attorney General Phil Wesier says the tip line is providing an avenue for people at risk.
"Studies show that in more than 70% of planned school attacks, someone knew something that may have helped prevent the attack but was reluctant or afraid to speak up," Weiser said. "As this month's report shows, speaking up even when many schools aren't in session can prevent tragedy, whether that tragedy involves a weapon, self-harm, or another threat to students."
Students can make a report by calling 1-877-542-7233 or by visiting Safe2Tell.org or using the Safe2Tell mobile app.