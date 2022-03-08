Colorado's anonymous safety tip line for students, Safe2Tell, received more than 1,800 reports in February, up 15% from the previous month, according to a new report.
The increase comes after January saw a 35% decrease in the number of calls reported compared to December. To date, there have been 12,971 reports made since Aug. 1, according to Safe2Tell.
"We as a state are continuing to focus on students' mental health and wellbeing, but we must remember to be vigilant at home and in our schools," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. "As this month's anonymous reports demonstrate, reporting threats or harm to Safe2Tell can help ensure that harm stops, before it has occurred."
The most reported issues in February were suicide threats (258), bullying (178), welfare checks (127) and drugs (115). Suicide threats have been the most reported issue this year, with nearly 1,800 reports, according to Safe2Tell.
The total number of reports made is down 92% compared to last year.
Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own and others' safety. The program is not an emergency response unit or mental health counseling service.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or use the Safe2Tell mobile app.