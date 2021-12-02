Colorado’s annual Future Leaders program is back this year, offering high school students excelling in STEM the opportunity to earn $1,000 scholarships.

Nominations for scholarship recipients opened Thursday. Teachers, parents, mentors and others are encouraged to nominate students who they believe will be Colorado’s future leaders in science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics.

Last year, eight high school students were awarded the scholarship. The recipients specialized in STEM fields including marine biology, engineering, search engines and aerospace.

“This will be our fifth year recognizing Future Leaders,” said Tim Wieland, general manager of CBS, which runs the Future Leaders program with PDC Energy. “We can’t wait to learn more about this year’s nominees and share the stories of the winners.”

Nomination applications will be accepted through April 2022.

One student will be selected as a scholarship recipient each month. In addition to the $1,000 scholarships, awardees will be profiled on CBS.

STEM studies can include biology, chemistry, technology, geosciences, life sciences, mathematics, physics, astronomy, anthropology, ecology, economics, robotics, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering and astrophysics.

To nominate a Future Leader, visit denver.cbslocal.com.