A Colorado program that allows students to anonymously report safety threats saw a drop in tips during the 2020-21 school year, thanks to students being kept out of classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safe2Tell program’s annual report was released Tuesday, showing 11,388 tips submitted from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021. That is a 45% decrease from the number of tips submitted during the 2019-20 school year — the second year in a row tip volumes have decreased.

The report attributes the decrease to schools continuing hybrid and remote learning during the pandemic. In March, monthly tip volumes began to increase as many students returned to the classroom.

“Our commitment to Colorado students exists every day of the year, regardless of the challenges they are facing,” said Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins. “During the past year we continued to reach out to our communities ... to remind them that Safe2Tell is always available.”

The school year’s most common tips were suicide threats (2,305), drugs (616) and bullying (415). A total of 619 tips were from students concerned about their own well-being, 107 of which regarded mental health.

Of the 11,388 tips, 95.2% were actionable tips, excluding tests, duplicate reports, pranks and hang-ups. Only 1.7% of the tips were deemed to be intentionally false — a decrease from 2.1% during the 2019-20 school year.

Three months into the 2021-22 school year, monthly reports show a significant increase in tips submitted. From Aug. 1 through Nov. 30, 7,141 tips were submitted. That is nearly double the 4,019 tips that were submitted over the same period during the 2020-21 school year.

“As Colorado students continue to navigate the pandemic and its impact on their daily lives, we must all remain vigilant and do what we can to ensure their safety,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “This holiday season, which can be stressful in the best of times, is now a time that calls for enhanced awareness of school safety challenges and of health and wellness.”

The program, managed by the Attorney General's office, was started in 2004 as a response to the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Safe2Tell is intended to be a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials. Students can report bullying, stealing, threats, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons, sexual misconduct, harassment, stalking, dating violence, cutting, suicidal behaviors or any other violent or dangerous situations that threaten their safety or the safety of others.

To make a report, students can call 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.