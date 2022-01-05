Several school districts across the Front Range have either cancelled or delayed school on Thursday as a winter storm system moves across the state.

While Denver is forecasted to receive between 3 and 4 inches of snow overnight, the storm system is expected to drop windchill temperatures to as low as -6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Because of the hazardous conditions, Adams County School District 14 canceled school on Thursday, while the Douglas County School District announced its 89 schools will be delayed 90 minutes.

No classes will be held at any Adams 14 school in-person or virtually, the district said. In addition, all school- and district-sponsored activities will be postponed and no meals will be served at the schools on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, the district said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution related to both weather conditions and associated attendance challenges further affected by the pandemic.”

Adams 14 consists of 13 schools serving residents of Commerce City, just north of downtown Denver.

.

In Douglas County, while many classes will be delayed on Thursday, morning preschool and half-day kindergarten classes have been canceled, according to the district.

Bus service will continue on Thursday, but will also be delayed 90 minutes. So students whose bus normally picks them up at 7:05 a.m. will be picked up at 8:35 a.m.

In Douglas County, buses will continue to run on Thursday, but will show up to stops 90 minutes later than normal, according to the district.

Grounds, maintenance and building engineers for both districts still need to report to work during their regularly scheduled hours on Thursday, the district said.

All remaining Adams 14 district employees will work remotely.