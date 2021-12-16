A new TikTok challenge has several Denver area school districts taking heightened precautions.
The challenge encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday. Authorities do not know where the challenge originated, but said it spread on TikTok, a social media platform.
Many districts including Denver Public Schools and the Boulder Valley School District are aware of the challenge and are taking extra precautions.
"At this time, law enforcement does not believe the threat to be a safety concern, but as a precaution, we are continuing to work with all those on campus to ensure (students) and staff are safe," Scott Pribble, a spokesman for Denver Public Schools, said in an email.
Jefferson County Public Schools is also aware of the social media challenge; however, it is not taking extra precautions, since winter break began when class ended on Thursday, said Paula Hans, a spokeswoman for the district.
Attempts to reach Aurora Public Schools were unsuccessful.
Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for the state's attorney general's office, which operate Safe2Tell, the state's anonymous safety tip line for students, said his office is working with the appropriate parties.
"What I can say is we are aware of an increase in the number of social media posts, threatening school violence and our office will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies and schools to respond if necessary and take precaution," Pacheco said.
Pacheco declined to say when the reports were first made or provide any information on the possible threats because he said they are confidential per state law.
Law enforcement and school officials are encouraging any parent or student who hears or sees something suspicious on social media to report it to Safe2Tell at safe2tell.org or by calling 1-877-542-7233 or using the Safe2Tell mobile app.