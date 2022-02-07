020422-news-protest 16.jpg

Hundreds of people gather outside the Douglas County School District headquarters in protest of the school board majority’s alleged secret meeting about forcing out superintendent Corey Wise, in Castle Rock, Colo., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The “Collaborative Action" protest was organized the teachers' union. The Douglas County School District cancelled classes after a large number of teachers submitted absences as part of the protest. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

Some Douglas County students are planning to walk out of class Monday after the school board's conservative majority voted Friday to remove the superintendent.

"I watched the middle and the end," said Asella Strause, a junior at Highlands Ranch High School. "Was not happy with the turnout and the result."

Strause watched the school board meeting on Friday. The board's decision to let Corey Wise go without a reason pushed her to organize a walkout on Monday.

"The students and the teachers and staff have a huge voice when it comes to this, because we make up the school board," Strause said. "The school board is because of us."

