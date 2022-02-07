Some Douglas County students are planning to walk out of class Monday after the school board's conservative majority voted Friday to remove the superintendent.

"I watched the middle and the end," said Asella Strause, a junior at Highlands Ranch High School. "Was not happy with the turnout and the result."

Strause watched the school board meeting on Friday. The board's decision to let Corey Wise go without a reason pushed her to organize a walkout on Monday.

"The students and the teachers and staff have a huge voice when it comes to this, because we make up the school board," Strause said. "The school board is because of us."

