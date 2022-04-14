The Colorado State Board of Education showed it was open to restoring some authority to Adams County School District 14 on Thursday and opted to give the district six more weeks to develop a plan that outlines a partnership with a partial manager that will assist district leadership in a turnaround effort.
The notion goes against the recommendations made by a state review panel that suggested the board reorganize the district or close and consolidate schools, or a combination of the two recommendations.
However, these options are still a possibility if the district's proposal that will outline the responsibilities of a yet-to-be-named partial managing partner, is rejected during next month's state board meeting.
"I'm extremely excited and proud of our team and I'm even emotional about the outcome that we received after a long day," Superintendent Dr. Karla Loria told The Denver Gazette. "We have a lot of work to do but it's for our students and we're going to do it right."
Besides outlining a proposal to the board on May 11, district leaders will need to name a partial managing partner that will assist in the district's turnaround efforts. Additionally, the district will need to create a specific plan for Adams City High School.
District officials said they've already identified one company that is willing to work in partial managing capacity and have already sought community input about the unnamed company.
The district's last manager, MGT Consulting, was given full oversight of the district of nearly 6,000 in 2018 after years of low achievement. MGT voluntarily left the district in February after the district's school board unanimously voted to terminate its four-year contract early.
At first, board members were hesitant to consider allowing the district to have a partial manager after previous improvement plans have failed and discussed requiring their district to continue its contractual obligations with full oversight.
However, the board indicated they would not consider closing Adams City High School, because as board member Steve Durham said its, "impractical and damaging to children."
Board members were dissuaded by the idea of complete oversight after district and state officials said there have been zero companies who have shown interest in complete oversight, but only partial oversight of the district.
State Board member Lisa Escarcega said it was "very telling" that there were no companies interested in complete oversight and ultimately the state board opted to give the district more time to collaborate, which Loria said will be community driven.
"I can come top down with a plan, but I won't because then I won't be honoring what I say I'm doing which is listen (to community members)," Loria said during the hearing. "I am here to engage with them and to help the community heal. We cannot ignore (them)."
Adams 14 School Board member Maria Zuniga has been associated with the district for over 20 years as a parent and said after the hearing that she was surprised and elated at the board's decision. She added it'll reduce the stress of some parents and students worried about the district's fate.
"They were feeling anxious," Zuniga said. "With this outcome it gives us an opportunity to give the board a stronger case and really provide them with what they need for next school year."
District officials said preparation for the May 11 presentation will consist of many 12-plus hour days, but indicated they are ready to put in the work needed to present an acceptable proposal.
In fact, Adams 14 board had an executive session planned on Thursday in preparation for the state board to grant them more time.
"Turnaround isn't for everybody, but (Dr. Loria's) team, myself included, this is our life's work and we are ready to hit the ground running, so we can come back to the state board poised to share a compelling, inclusive and comprehensive plan that meets the needs of our schools, our students and our staff members," said Robert Lundin, executive director of communications and special projects for the district.