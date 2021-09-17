On the eve of the Denver Public Schools board's vote on a censure motion at 1 p.m. Friday, board member Tay Anderson refused to answer questions and set the stage for an angry, defiant defense.
Three people spoke: Anderson, Jerry Demmer, president of the Greater Metro Denver ministerial alliance; and Tony Henderson, religious affairs director for NAACP of Colorado.
“I want to make sure that we put to end any speculation. I will not resign.,” Anderson said while a small crowd cheered.
“Let me say that one more time. Let me just say that one more time. I will not resign! I will stay on the board until 2023 and we will continue the work we started in 2019. And on that note, I think it’s time for us to head up to a censure vote to watch the high-tech lynching that has occurred over the last six months.”
People cheered and sang “We Shall Overcome” while they headed inside the building at 1860 Lincoln St. for the vote. Meanwhile a small group of protesters described by Anderson as the “Fantastic Five” yelled “Please, resign!”
Online, Anderson posted a statement headlined "Is is 1955 or 2021?" that he said he would read at the meeting.
In part the statement said:
"On March 26, 2021 false allegations led to my life changing forever. That was the day I became known as a rapist to our community, does anyone listening know how that feels? To know you didn’t commit an act you’re being accused of, but having people believe it and call for your career, your freedom and your life to be over. Does anyone listening know how it feels to get a call from your parent saying they were attacked in a grocery store by an individual who believed what they had seen on social media, does anyone listening know how it feels to have your child separated from you because of false allegations, does anyone listening know how it feels to have your grandparents death mocked on social media due to false allegations, does anyone listening know how it feels to learn that your 13 year old sibling was threatened to be raped due to false allegations against you, does anyone listening know how it feels to have messages about how your four month old child would be shot in their head due to false allegations against you. All because of the words of one white woman. None of you in this room have ever lived a day in my shoes as a Black man in America."
Anderson said he "foolishly believed" the investigation was intended to get to the truth but that the decision by the board to take a censure vote showed his "colleagues had decided that they needed something to show for this six month and costly investigation and the best solution was to continue to persecute me."
The DPS vote comes after an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations against Anderson.
The 96-page report by Investigations Law Group, who led the investigation, was released to the public this week.
The report found the serious accusations against Anderson unsubstantiated. However, the school board said in a statement following its release that the report indicated Anderson engaged in "behavior unbecoming of a board member."
Allegations of sexual assault against an anonymous woman and allegations that Anderson sexually assaulted, raped and/or committed sexual misconduct against 62 Denver Public School students were found to be unsubstantiated, according to the report.
However, investigators found that Anderson engaged in "flirtatious" behavior with a 16-year-old Denver Public Schools student while a member of the school board. The report also uncovered a 2018 incident when Anderson was running for the board, he communicated with a 17-year-old Douglas County high school girl, inviting her to go stargazing or have a sleep over, she told investigators.
The unnamed girl said the advances made her "feel extremely uncomfortable and scared to go places in case I would see him."
The report also revealed Anderson made sexual comments or advances and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact with members and associated of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors in 2018. This incident was not connected to DPS, but the allegation was "admitted/substantiated that most behaviors occurred as alleged," according to the report.
Since the reports released on Wednesday, Anderson has continuously stressed his innocence.
"I believe the most important message that can be conveyed at this time is that the finding of unsubstantiated claims against me is in no way a victory over survivors, but rather an opportunity to reconsider how we view and create not only restorative but also transformative justice, for survivors, falsely accused and correctly convicted," the statement read.