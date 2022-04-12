University of Colorado Interim President Todd Saliman is the sole finalist in the school's presidential search.
The nine-member board of regents voted unanimously Tuesday to advance Saliman as finalist. The search started with 39 candidates.
Saliman, a CU Boulder alumnus, has worked in higher education and public service for 30 years.
He was named interim president in July after Mark Kennedy resigned. Kennedy had served as president since 2019.
Over the next two weeks, Saliman will visit the university's four campuses and administrative offices to answer questions in open forums, according to the university. The events will be announced in the coming days.
The board of regents will also meet with leadership teams, governance groups and community stakeholders and will consider all feedback before a final vote later this month.
"The importance of this stage of the process cannot be overstated," board Chairman Jack Kroll said in a statement. "The board will not vote on the next CU president until considering all public input, which the board welcomes. We encourage everyone in the community to take part."
Saliman grew up in Littleton and graduated from CU Boulder with a degree in political science, according to his biography on the university's website.
During his career, he has served in the state legislature and worked for two Colorado governors. Saliman has also overseen the university's budget operations for more than a decade, according to his biography.