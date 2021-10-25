Faculty within the University of Colorado system received a total of $1.45 billion in sponsored research funding and research gifts this year, the university announced Monday.

This total is up 3% from the $1.41 billion last year and marks the fifth year in a row that the University of Colorado has drawn in over $1 billion in research funding, according to the university.

“In addition to meeting Colorado’s workforce and education needs, CU is distinguished by the far-reaching and profound impact of its research and discovery,” said University President Todd Saliman. “That our faculty continue to attract such impressive levels of funding speaks volumes about the caliber of their work and its potential to transform lives.”

The majority of the sponsored research funding came from federal agencies. Of the $1.45 billion, $868.7 million was from federal awards, $427.5 million was from non-federal awards and $148.8 million was from gifts toward research via the CU Foundation, according to the university.

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus received $770.3 million of the funding, supporting projects including developing COVID-19 modeling, contact tracing, vaccine trials and treatment therapies.

The University of Colorado Boulder got $634.4 million, funding, in part, a study about artificial intelligence’s role in education and workforce development. The University of Colorado Denver got $24.3 million and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs got $15.9 million.

Sponsored research funding targets specific projects, departments or researchers and helps pay for research-related capital improvements, equipment, travel and salaries, according to the university. The university cannot divert this funding to non-research-related expenses.