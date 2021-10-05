The University of Denver has acquired 724 acres of land in Larimer County to establish a mountain campus, the university announced Tuesday.
The campus bears James C. Kennedy's name, the chair of media conglomerate Cox Enterprises. The property, adjacent to Roosevelt National Forest and about two hours northwest of Denver, cost $11.25 million to purchase, funded by a $26 million gift from Kennedy, a graduate of DU. The mountain campus will receive funding entirely through philanthropy and not add additional costs or fees for students, according to a news release.
"“We are taking a dramatic leap forward in our commitment to providing a transformational four-dimensional experience for our students—one that emphasizes advancing intellectual growth, exploring character, promoting well-being, and pursuing careers and lives of purpose,” Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said in a statement.
Students will start visiting the campus for short periods this fall, and more structured programming will begin next fall, according to the release. The campus will host programs during each season, including orientation for new students and research projects focused on sustainability, the environment, geography, ethics, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
At the Kennedy Mountain Campus, students will learn, reflect, recreate, connect with others, and reconnect with themselves and their values," says the release.
The campus has an elevation of 8,000 feet. The Girl Scouts of Colorado previously owned and used the site, mainly as a summer camp, with the name Magic Sky Ranch. The Girl Scouts will still lease part of the land for six weeks each summer for its camps, the release says.
The Board of Trustees named the mountain campus after Kennedy to "honor his enthusiasm for and commitment to outdoor education and DU’s shared vision about the impact the experiences of a mountain campus will bring to DU’s students."
“It’s a different kind of classroom being outdoors, especially for students who haven’t spent much time experiencing nature. The hope is that they will develop a deeper commitment to preserving our environment,” Kennedy said.
Colorado State University also has a mountain campus in Larimer County. Last year's Cameron Peak Fire swept through the Pingree Park area that the campus sits on land, but firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from burning the campus structures.