The University of Denver took first place in the graduate category at the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative’s 10th annual Collegiate Program Case Competition.
The competition, which was held in Denver last week, presents students with a business ethics case designed to challenge ethical reasoning, provide tools for ethical decision-making and raise awareness of the importance of principle-based ethics.
In the undergraduate category, the University of Wyoming took first, the University of Northern Colorado placed second and the University of Colorado Boulder finished third.
The University of Utah took second in the graduate category and Colorado State University finished third. Ten teams competed in each category.
The case presented at this year's competition was about a fictional auto parts company, in which students took on the role of a consulting firm looking for ethical issues. Teams presented their recommendations to a panel of judges playing the role of the company’s human resources executive.