Humans can experience 87 different emotions.

Collinus Newsome — the younger sister of Jerald “Wayne” Mason — said she experienced most of the emotions author and social scientist Brené Brown identified when she learned her brother had been shot at East High School.

“I felt at least 50,” Newsome said.

At least two emotions were on full display Monday at City Park during a press conference hosted by the Parents-Safety Advocacy Group (P-SAG), which formed in response to the March 22 shooting at East High School.

Newsome struggled to remain composed, crying as she read from notes describing the brother she calls “Deacon” as protective, Christ-centered and full of joy.

She also expressed a deep anger.

Rather than leveling her rage at the 17-year-old accused of shooting Mason and Eric Sinclair — the two school administrators charged with patting down the suspect under the school's safety plan — Newsome directed it toward Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero and the Board of Education.

“DPS has been quiet,” Newsome said. “Silent. It’s been deafening.”

Newsome added, “You tell your superintendent, ‘I’m coming.’”

No one except Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson and East High School Principal Terita Walker have reached out to the family, Newsome said.

Wendy Brockman, a DPS spokesperson, did not return a phone call seeking comment and Board President Xóchitl Gaytán declined to comment, citing district operations, which falls under the purview of the superintendent.

Mason — who Newsome said was shot in the chest — was expected to speak Monday, but didn’t because of a procedure related to his injury.

Vernon Jones Jr., a father of two DPS students and executive partner of FaithBridge, urged the press and the public to remember that there is a person for every statistic around school safety.

“We cannot lose the humanity in all that we are doing,” said Jones, who is also a member of P-SAG.

The roughly 20 minutes Newsome spoke Monday marked the first time the family has spoken publicly about the shooting.

Her remarks were also punctuated with humor, such as when Newsome shared she and her twin slept in the same bed with Mason as children, and peed on him, or when Mason received top security clearance in the military and wouldn’t disclose to her anything about the existence of aliens.

She also got a chuckle when Newsome said that it was she who taught her brother about restorative justice, which focuses on rehabilitating offenders and reconciling with victims and the community.

While her brother’s body is healing, Newsome said, his joy has been ruptured in the experience.

Newsome said she doesn’t believe Mason will return to campus.

Following her prepared remarks, Newsome answered a handful of questions, but declined to discuss the events leading up to her brother being shot.

“That’s not my story to tell,” Newsome said.