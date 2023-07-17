A car fire inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel shut down both directions of travel on Interstate 70 around 1 p.m. Monday.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in just before 1 p.m., with reports of a car on fire inside the westbound bore, with heavy, thick smoke billowing from the exhaust fans. The fire also set off the sprinklers inside the tunnel.

Troopers went inside the tunnel with firefighters to extinguish the fire. Everyone inside the car escaped safely.

The car was towed with assistance from state troopers, who removed the car from the tunnel.

According to Google Maps, the drive from Bakerville, Colorado to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels would take six minutes normally, however backups are currently taking motorists 90 minutes to reach the turn off to US-6 Loveland Pass in order to go around the incident.

There is no estimated time of when the tunnel will reopen to allow travelers through.