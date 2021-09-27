Search and rescue crews found a 69-year-old woman lost in the woods for more than 24 hours in northwestern Boulder County on Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call about 11:48 a.m. Sunday about a woman possibly missing in the area of Conifer Hill Road.

Deputies searched the area but did not initially find the woman. The search was broadened with more agencies and resources, including Front Range Rescue Dogs, unmanned aerial systems and ground crews.

After three hours of searching, the dog team reported hearing a voice calling for help and found the woman, deputies said.

The hiker said she was lost since Friday after taking a wrong turn off the trail. She was uninjured but fatigued and dehydrated, deputies said.

She was provided food and water, after which her energy improved, officials said.

She was assisted by searchers out of the wilderness to her residence. She declined further medical care.