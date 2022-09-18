The “beautifully choreographed chaos” that is Denver Startup Week returns for its 11th year Monday in downtown Denver.
Last year’s event, which still had blended video conference/live sessions, drew about 10,000 attendees to more than 200 events, like panel discussions, pitch competitions and loads of networking opportunities.
“It’s starting to truly become an international model of how cities embrace innovation, startups, entrepreneurism and moving cities forward,” said Kourtny Garrett, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.
The partnership is the main sponsor and driver of the event, which is the largest free occasion of its kind in the nation.
“Here in Denver is this amazing showcase that really demonstrates our opportunities for both employers and job seekers,” said Garrett. “We’re becoming the startup capital of the world.”
For example, the partnership released its Startup Week Report that shows “that Denver (venture capital) funding soared to an all-time high of $1.9 billion in Q2 of 2022, totaling $6.7 billion in 2021 and 2022. Denver's tech talent continues to grow positively, with over 117,000 employees in 2021. Ranking 7th in the fastest-growing large labor markets in the U.S, Denver continues to attract young professionals in the tech industry.”
“For the community, by the community, for the future of the community has been at the heart of Denver Startup Week since 2012,” said co-founder Erik Mitisek in a news release. “This year, it is especially important, a true revival of generosity, to inspire, energize and re-connect the awesome startup community in Denver.
“I am giddy with excitement to re-connect with everyone and everything!”
The weeklong event is centered around the partnership’s office, aka Startup Week Headquarters, at 1515 Arapahoe, but events are spread throughout downtown.
The ever-popular Pitch Competition finals are at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Startup Week headquarters. The job fair is 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at the McNichols Building and the Equity Pitch Competition — new this year — is 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the headquarters.
“Startup week has proven its value as an economic driver,” said Garrett. “We see thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs truly from around the globe participate.”
The reason the event remains free is because of the long list of sponsors, including Amazon, Capital One and Dell.
“I think the theme is that companies in Denver, across the board, across industries and across sectors, recognize the importance of startups, innovation and tech are investing in the future,” said Garrett.
She expects the 2022 Startup Week to possibly eclipse the largest one in 2019.
“People are craving in-person events, particularly when you’re talking about innovation and startups,” said Garrett. “These creative industries know about the collisions and serendipity that can happen when you’re in-person. … The ideation and energy when you bring something like this together is amazing. There’s this kind of beautiful choreographed chaos.”
For a full schedule of events and locations, or to register, check the denverstartupdenver.org webpage.