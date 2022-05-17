The mother of Elijah McClain is contesting a request by her former lawyer for nearly $4 million in legal fees from a wrongful death action.
In the complaint filed Tuesday in Denver District Court, Sheneen McClain accuses Mari Newman of creating an unnecessary power struggle between her and Elijah’s father, of giving her bad legal advice and of using the high-profile tragedy to promote herself.
Sheneen McClain fired Newman of Kilmer, Lane, and Newman in April 2021, a year and a half after Elijah McClain’s death. The 23-year-old died at hospital after he was stopped by Aurora police, manhandled and given a lethal dose of ketamine.
Sheneen McClain hired the Denver civil rights law firm of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC to take on the case after terminating Newman. Cianco, Cianco and Brown is handling the latest filing. Newman continued to represent Elijah McClain's father, LaWayne Mosley.
In November, Aurora agreed to pay $15 million to the McClain family after they filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The $3.9 million requested by KLN represents 40% of the $9.5 million the single mother received as part of a settlement from Aurora in her son’s death. Mosley received $5.5 million.
Sheneen McClain’s 11-page complaint accuses Newman of improperly collecting contingency fees from Elijah McClain’s estate, of bringing on Mosley as a client and then pitting the two of them against each other, and of using the high-profile case for her own gain.
“She disrespected what I wanted and made me feel like I was crazy,” Sheneen McClain told The Denver Gazette. “Mari uses the death of Black people and other people who are experiencing trauma for her own benefit.”
In a statement, Kilmer, Lane and Newman said they are proud of the legal work that they did on the case.
“The allegations against us are false, and we stand by our hard work that helped achieve the largest civil rights settlement in Colorado history. We hope that this misdirected anger does not distract from the important goals of continuing to force change in Aurora’s policing and criminal accountability for Elijah’s killers,” the statement read.
In addition to the $4 million it is seeking, KLN has already collected over $2 million in the case, including its share of Mosley’s settlement and $345,000 from the ambulance company that attended to Elijah McClain as he was dying.
Sheneen McClain told The Denver Gazette that she survives tough days by staying busy to stave off depression. This latest court battle is something she wishes she didn't have to deal with, but she said she had to fight KLN's monetary request for herself and son.
“She picked the wrong mama," Sheneen McClain said. "She thinks I’ll just walk away. I promise you I will not. I’ll stand right there."