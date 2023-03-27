Englewood Police are investigating a double homicide and arrested one person in connection with murder of their spouse and adult child.

On Sunday morning, police reported the arrest via Twitter and said there was no ongoing threat to the community. Police did not say how the victims died or release any other details about the ongoing investigation.

Englewood police reported their initial response near west Floyd Avenue and south Inca Street just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The location is near South Santa Fe Drive and West Hampden Avenue. At that time, police reported investigators had no suspect information but that the investigation was continuing.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Englewood Police provided an update — reporting they had arrested one person. Police have not released any information on the suspect's identity or motive.

Pending family notifications and autopsies, Englewood Police will not provide any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated Monday.