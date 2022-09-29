Englewood police arrested a suspect late Wednesday in the shooting death of a woman near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue, according to a news release.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when police were dispatched on a "shots fired" call.
"Officers arrived in the area and encountered a male subject running westbound on W. Radcliff Avenue carrying a rifle," according to the release.
Neither the identity of the suspect, nor the shooting victim, were released as of early Thursday.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.