The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday that two Englewood officers who shot and killed a man in July 2022 used justifiable deadly force.

Two Englewood officers, Dirk Smith and Aaron Jarrett, shot numerous rounds at Matthew Mitchell and Phillip Blankenship, according to the DA decision letter. Mitchell, 22, died of his injuries.

Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Vicki Klingensmith concluded after an investigation that the officers were legally justified in their use of force to defend themselves and other officers.

The incident happened at 7:39 p.m. July 24, when officers responded to a 911 call from Kimberly Mitchell, who said her son, Blankenship, was "(explicative)-faced drunk" and shot a gun in the house at 5007 S. Grove St.

Mitchell said the gun was with her younger son, Matthew Mitchell, then that Blankenship was in his bedroom and she was unsure if he had a gun.

Dispatch asked all of the occupants to leave the house and meet officers outside, but Matthew Mitchell and Blankenship did not.

Since the six responding officers were told Blankenship was intoxicated and armed, they set up a perimeter around the house, with Smith across the street in front of the house and Jarrett on the north side behind a patrol car. Both were armed with rifles.

At 7:59 p.m., Ofc. Bryce Allen told Blankenship to leave the house with his hands up. Someone inside the house asked Allen for his name and he told them to exit with their hands up.

Almost a minute after 8 p.m., Mitchell told officers they were trying to exit and to "give them a minute," according to the decision letter.

Allen told them they needed to come out and talk and Mitchell told officers he was trying to talk his brother down.

Jarrett heard slamming and arguing moving from the north bedroom to the front of the house, then heard three to four gunshots.

At 8:07 p.m., a gunshot was fired from the front picture window of the house. One second later, Smith fired five shots directly at the window, saying he was certain he fired at the person who shot at him.

About 18 seconds later, a second gunshot came from the northside bedroom toward Jarrett and Allen. Jarrett fired back at the window five times. Jarrett and Allen then moved locations to avoid being in the clear line of fire and Jarrett fired several more times as cover while the officers relocated.

Jarrett fired 18 total shots.

At 8:09 p.m., Blankenship exited the house and was taken into custody. Officers entered the house and found Mitchell dead on the living room floor by the window.

Smith was employed with the Englewood Police Department since 1996 and a lead rifle instructor. Smith said the situation was high risk and dangerous and that he fired because he was concerned for the safety of the officers in front of the house.

Jarrett was employed with the Englewood Police Department for four months and had prior experience with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and the military.

Klingensmith did not find any evidence that Jarrett and Smith committed crimes when they fired into the house because Smith and Jarrett "reasonably believed that their own lives and the lives of other officers were in imminent danger" and "were justified in their use of force to defend themselves and their fellow officers."

The decision was made in January, but a gag order issued by the courts did not allow the DA's office to release the decision letter until after-hours Thursday, according to 18th Judicial District spokesperson Eric Ross.