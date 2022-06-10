Colorado Parks and Wildlife received three reports of moose attacks this year – just one less than the number of attacks reported in 2021 and 2020 combined.
Jason Clay, a spokesman for CPW, said there may have been more attacks in 2021 and 2020 but were never reported.
The latest attack happened on Wednesday morning when a cow moose attacked two people and a dog near Nederland's West Magnolia Trailhead. It was the third reported moose attack since May 26, according to CPW.
Clay said cow moose attack are more common during this time of year as calves are being born, while bull moose are more likely to attack throughout the breeding season in the fall.
Some trails and areas within parks and open spaces are annually shut down to protect nesting falcons or eagles, but this is due to the respective species' endangered status, Clay said.
For instance, certain trails and climbing areas in Eldorado Canyon State Park are closed each year to protect nesting golden eagles.
While closing trails might seem like an easy solution to solve moose attacks, it just wouldn't be feasible due to the extensive range moose can be found in Colorado — from Blackhawk to Estes Park down to west of Colorado Springs, Clay said.
"There's hundreds of trails and designated trails where humans and moose can interact," Clay said. "It's not feasible to close down this whole forest or park or open space."
Additionally, CPW doesn't have the authority to close down any specific trail or area and instead can suggest the land management agency to do so. Clay said trails and areas are more likely to close during "a time of conflict," such as a close encounter or a cow moose and calf standing at a specific trailhead.
Campion Trail near Breckenridge was closed earlier this year after a cow moose charged and trampled a trail runner.
While people are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors and all Colorado has to offer, wildlife officials recommend residents and visitors to use extra caution over the next three to four weeks.
CPW recommends people to follow these tips to stay safe:
- Maintain a safe distance between you and the animal
- Move slowly and not directly at them. Back off if they exhibit signs of aggression, such as the hair on their neck standing up, licking their snout, cocking their head, and rolling their eyes and ears back
- Keep pets away and dogs on leash
- If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you, such as a boulder, car, or tree and the animal
For additional information on moose, click here.