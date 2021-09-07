Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear on Tuesday morning after it was found in a backyard in Highlands Ranch.

Wildlife officers this morning relocated a bear out of a Highlands Ranch neighborhood. It was reported in a backyard behind Dad Clark Dr. and University Blvd. pic.twitter.com/142As0h4Fs — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 7, 2021

Officials said the bear was seen in a yard behind Dad Clark Drive and University Boulevard.

Wildlife officers estimated the male bear to be about 12 years old and weighed more than 150 pounds.

During the late summer and early fall months, it is not uncommon for bears to be found lurking near homes looking for food.

Bears tend to eat around 20,000 calories per day during this time of year to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The bear is now on its way to be released back in appropriate bear habitat. pic.twitter.com/iQF38lELF0 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 7, 2021

The agency has created its "Be Bear Aware" program that encourages Coloradans to learn how to live with the creatures roaming around the state.