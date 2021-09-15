A large black bear that entered a home in Steamboat Springs and trapped the family inside for 45 minutes was euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, officials said.

The incident occurred Sept. 7, when the bear entered the home near downtown Steamboat Springs through an open garage door. The animal became trapped inside and subsequently trapped the residents in an upstairs room, officials said.

Wildlife officers responded to the incident and attempted to "haze" the bear from the house for nearly an hour. During this process, the animal was aggressive toward officers; after 45 minutes, the bear was put down for health and human safety reasons, officials said.

Nearby residents told wildlife officers the bear had entered their garage and taken food prior to the Sept. 7 incident. Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Adam Gerstenberger said the bear injured its jaw and it didn't heal properly, which is why it needed human food.

"It had healed up wrong and one of its canines was hanging out from its upper lip." Gerstenberger said in a release. The other lower canine was shattered, so its teeth weren't meeting up. The injury is likely the reason why the bear had turned to human food sources."

During this time of year, black bears are entering hyperplasia and will spend up to 20 hours a day eating more than 20,000 calories in preparation for hibernation, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The state parks and wildlife department has created its "Be Bear Aware" program that provides tips on how to live along side these creatures by bear-proofing homes and businesses, as well as information on what to do if you see a bear that can be found here.

Anyone with questions about bears or needing to report a bear problem can call your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.