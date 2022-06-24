Wildlife authorities removed a 2-year-old sow bear from a tree in Loveland on Friday.
Wildlife Officers said it is a two-year-old sow (female) and is in good condition. pic.twitter.com/BH0ooZqTig— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 24, 2022
The bear was spotted running around Loveland on Friday morning before it climbed a tree near a Safeway store on North Wilson Avenue and Highway 34, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
CPW crews tranquilized the bear so they could move it from the area. Official said the bear is in good condition and was relocated to the mountains.