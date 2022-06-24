Bear in Loveland

A bear was relocated from a tree in Loveland on Friday morning 

 Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife authorities removed a 2-year-old sow bear from a tree in Loveland on Friday.

The bear was spotted running around Loveland on Friday morning before it climbed a tree near a Safeway store on North Wilson Avenue and Highway 34, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 

CPW crews tranquilized the bear so they could move it from the area. Official said the bear is in good condition and was relocated to the mountains. 

