A bear that lost its fear of humans and entered multiple homes in search of food was euthanized on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officers learned a medium-sized black bear entered a home on the east side of Steamboat Springs through an unlocked sliding glass door and ransacked the homeowner's refrigerator around noon on Tuesday.

The homeowner told wildlife officers that the same bear ripped out the front screen of the home the day before and had gotten into another home in the neighborhood, officials said.

Wildlife officers believe the bear had become accustomed to human food, rather than the natural nuts, berries and grasses it would normally eat. As a result, a trap was set.

"A 200-pound bear in hyperplasia that has no fear of entering a home in search of food is a dangerous bear that poses an imminent threat to humans," said Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf. "Luckily, this bear hadn't entered an occupied home yet. A wild bear in a confined space with humans would be very dangerous for the homeowners."

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, the bear returned and was trapped and positively identified by the homeowner. Wildlife officers then euthanized the animal.

This is the second consecutive day that Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced a bear had entered a home in Steamboat Springs. The previous incident occurred on Sept. 7 and trapped a family inside their home for 45 minutes, before it was "put down."

Officials are reminding Coloradans that during the late summer and fall months, bears consume more than 20,000 calories a day, and all homes and businesses should be bear-proofed.

"It's important to be diligent this time of year and secure any attractants you might have around your home," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Travis Duncan. "Especially in areas where there is known bear activity."

