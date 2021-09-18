The annual “Bike to Work Day” is returning to the Denver metro area Wednesday after the event was postponed in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bike to Work Day” encourages people to bike to work to help reduce traffic and improve air quality, while saving participants money on commutes and improving their health, organizers said.

This week’s event comes as many Denver workers have begun returning to the office after working virtually in previous months, earning it the theme “Get Back in the Saddle.”

“Even if commuters haven’t returned to the office full-time, they can still participate in 'Bike to Work Day,'” said event manager Nisha Mokshagundam.

“By registering and riding to the store, to visit friends or to check out a Bike to Work Day station, Denver residents are showing their support for improving and expanding bike infrastructure in our region.”

Denver’s chapter of the national “Bike to Work Day” is the second largest in the country, attracting over 30,000 participants each year, organizers said. Organizers expect a lower turnout this year due to the pandemic, though.

As of Saturday afternoon, over 3,000 bikers have registered to participate in “Bike to Work Day” and 114 free breakfast, water and party stations are scheduled to be set up throughout the metro region.

The stations will include a party hosted by Downtown Denver Partnership at The Economist apartment building on East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring live music, free beer and food samples.

“Bike to Work Day” has been celebrated annually in Colorado since 1995, being held on the fourth Wednesday in June every year until 2020.

Participants can register online and find nearby stations at biketoworkday.co. Those who register will be entered into a drawing to win a free Retrospec bike and one of 100 Lyft membership passes.