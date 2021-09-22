The annual “Bike to Work Day” returned to the Denver metro area Wednesday after the event was postponed in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Bike to Work Day” encourages people to bike to work to help reduce traffic and improve air quality, while saving participants money on commutes and improving their health, organizers said.
This week’s event comes as many Denver workers have begun returning to the office after working virtually in previous months, earning it the theme “Get Back in the Saddle.”
Denver’s chapter of the national “Bike to Work Day” is the second largest in the country, attracting over 30,000 participants each year, organizers said. Organizers expected a lower turnout this year due to the pandemic, though.
Today's events included a party hosted by Downtown Denver Partnership at The Economist apartment building on East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring live music, free beer and food samples.
“Bike to Work Day” has been celebrated annually in Colorado since 1995, being held on the fourth Wednesday in June every year until 2020.