A body was recovered by divers from a deep pond behind the dam at the Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area Thursday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Officials said a search began after a group of campers reported one of its members went missing Sunday night while jumping from cliffs into the Black Hole Pond.
Wildlife officers and members of the Baca County Sheriff's Office responded to the wildlife area and found the missing man's SUV with his wallet, cellphone, keys and other personal items inside. This led to a search of the 8,533-acre wildlife area on foot and launching of a boat that used a sonar device to scan the water 30-feet deep.
On Tuesday, the search increased as officials deployed four drones, including one with a thermal camera over the search area, while volunteers continued looking on foot, officials said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence Recovery Team was called and took over the search on the water with its boat and a submersible drone equipped with sonar, lights and a video camera.
On Thursday, the team recovered a body and finished the recovery with its submersible drone.
Baca County's Coroner's Office will determine the cause and make a formal identification of the victim after notifying the next of kin.
"This is a tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim," said Todd Marriott, CPW area wildlife manager for the Lamar region. "Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for people to be injured jumping from the cliffs into the Black Hole. And it's another example why we urge everyone to wear life jackets when in or near the water."
If the person found is determined to have died because of drowning, it'll be the 17th person to drown in Colorado this year, official said.