Recovery boat; Cherry Creek Reservoir 5/14/22

Recovery 

The body of a tuber who went missing in the Cherry Creek Reservoir last weekend has been recovered, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Saturday afternoon. 

 Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW officials tweeted that their Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) and South Metro Fire Rescue recovered the 29-year-old man's body.

The victim has yet to be identified, but officials said he became separated from a tube and went missing in the water on May 7. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. 

The search for the victim was initially classified as a rescue, but was later changed to a recovery mission.

CPW closed the waterways to boats for several days as efforts to recover the body continued. Boats were allowed back onto the water on Friday.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office at a later date.

