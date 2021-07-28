After Denver Water sued Boulder County for meddling in its planned expansion of Gross Reservoir, the proposal has been put on hold, officials announced Tuesday.

Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting had requested additional information from Denver Water. It didn't provide what was asked.

The lawsuit that Denver Water filed against the county in July led to a request from its attorney to put the application on hold. CPP Director Dale Case granted the request the next day.

Because of this, the public hearings that were set for August and September have also been canceled.

“It makes sense to have the court resolve the legal issues about whether Boulder County can proceed before conducting hearings on the 1041 review,” Case said. “We have already devoted significant time and resources to processing Denver Water’s application, and it would take even more county resources to proceed with public hearings.”

The application for the expansion of the Gross Reservoir requests an additional 77,000 acre-feet total of water, this includes increasing the height and length of the dam by a couple of hundreds of feet.