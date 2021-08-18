The Boulder County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that a Longmont resident tested positive for the West Nile virus, the mosquito-borne disease that can cause fever and headaches, and in some cases lead to encephalitis, a brain infection.

The positive test is the first confirmed in the county this year and comes nearly a month after officials said they discovered the virus in mosquitoes in the county.

"No matter where you live, now is the time to be proactive in protecting yourselves and your family from West Nile Virus," said Marshall Lipps, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialists. "Prevention is key with WNV, so we urge residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites."

The virus is transmitted to humans from an infected mosquito. Officials are urging residents to remember the "Four Ds," which are:

Use DEET-enhance insect repellant or any other CDC approve repellent,

DRESS in long sleeves and pants

Avoid the outdoors from DUSK until DAWN

DRAIN standing water outside your home.

Currently, there is no treatment, cure or vaccination for the virus.

Symptoms of the virus can appear between three and 14 days after infection and include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches, weakness and a rash. Most people don't show any symptoms of the virus, officials said.

Most cases of the virus in humans are reported between August and September and officials urge anyone who shows symptoms to seek medical attention, immediately.

Other areas such as Adams and Weld Counties have gathered mosquitoes who have tested positive for the virus.

For more information about the West Nile Virus, click here, or call the Colorado Health Information line at 1-877-462-2911.