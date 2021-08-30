A woman from Boulder was injured after she was attacked by an aggressive cow moose near Winter Park early Sunday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced.

The attack happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. while the woman was walking on Little Vasquez Road just west of Winter Park, officials said.

The woman said the moose rammed into her, knocking her down twice. After the second attack, she laid on the ground and played dead until the moose left. The woman then hiked away and was treated for injuries to her back, leg and wrist in Granby.

“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat.”

Huntington said hikers should avoid these kinds of altercations with moose by selecting routes with good visibility and being extra cautious when walking near willows and thick habitat.

This is the second time a person has been attacked by a moose near Winter Park in less than one week, and the fourth moose altercation in the area this month.

On Wednesday, a 62-year-old man from New Mexico was attacked by a bull moose while running with his two dogs on a trail west of Winter Park, officials said.

On Aug. 13, a 79-year-old woman was attacked and severely injured by a cow moose near Glenwood Springs. And on Aug. 7, a man was charged by a bull moose in Clear Creek County, narrowly avoiding being hit by diving behind a tree.

Besides these four incidents, the area’s only other moose attack from this year happened on May 29 in Steamboat Springs when a man was knocked over and stomped by a cow moose.

No one in the area has been killed by a moose attack since 2006, officials said.

“This incident is a good reminder for folks to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” said Wildlife Manager Jacob Kay.