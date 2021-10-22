The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday the substantial completion of wildlife underpasses along the I-25 Gap between Castle Rock and Monument.
The underpasses, some of the largest in North America, allow wildlife movement under the highway, which increases highway safety for the average of 87,000 daily drivers through the Gap, as well as preserving migration corridors for deer, elk and other animals.
The underpasses were part of the initial planning for the I-25 Gap project to widen and improve the stretch of highway that had not been addressed in more than 50 years.
Historically, CDOT says motorist/animal collisions have occurred at a rate of one per day in the stretch of highway between Larkspur and Monument.
In a press release, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, “In Colorado, nearly 4,000 animal-vehicle crashes are reported annually, resulting in injuries and fatalities to people and costing an estimated $80 million.”
“Our nation-leading wildlife corridor program is improving safety and reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions on I-25 and across our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said.
Planning for the underpasses was always part of the design process for the highway improvements.
"Fast forward from our first collaboration meeting nearly five years ago to today, where wildlife is now using the underpasses that we planned together,” said Brandon Marette, land use coordinator for CPW's Northeast Region.
The work on the Gap corridor wildlife mitigation is not yet completed, but 28 miles of deer fencing comprising 87% of the total to be installed, 19 deer guards and 60 game ramps are in place.
CDOT and CPW are also installing 59 cameras in the underpasses to track the success of the project. Tamara Rollison, CDOT metro communications manager said, "The cameras will not be linked for real time public viewing but used as a research tool to study wildlife movement."
A wildlife overpass near the Greenland Road interchange at the base of Monument Hill is planned, but funds are not yet available.
Nor is this the only wildlife mitigation project in the state CDOT is involved in. Other animal crossings are already in use. According to Rollison, CDOT has built 41 large-animal underpasses and two overpasses statewide.
“There is more collaboration to come between our agencies — as we continue to plan and implement strategies to keep both people and wildlife species safe.”